Iran’s Karate team ends runner-up in 2021 Deaflympics in Brazil

The Iranian karate athletes earned the title in two main sections of karate, kata and kumite, in the 24th Summer Deaflympics.

In total, the team bagged two gold medals by Milad Sadeghzadeh in the minus-60kg category and the committee of women’s kumite, respectively.

It also won two silver medals and five bronze ones. Ukraine won the championship title by eight gold, three silver, and three bronze medals.

Iran was followed by Venezuela, which took home two gold, one silver and eight bronze medals.

The international tournament was scheduled to be held last year, but it was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The games started on May 1, with the participation of over 4,000 athletes from 80 world countries, and will come to an end on May 15.

Iran attended the Deaflympics with 75 athletes in eight sports categories.