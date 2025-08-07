Iran’s IRGC vows decisive response to any US-Israeli assault

In a statement marking the 40th day since the martyrdom of several IRGC commanders during the 12-day US-Israeli aggression, the IRGC warned that any new act of hostility would be met with a response that is “severe, beyond the enemy’s imagination, and far harsher than what the warmongering aggressors experienced in Operation True Promise III.”

“Together with other branches of Iran’s Armed Forces, the IRGC stands ready, at any time and in any place, to deliver a decisive and regret-inducing response to any threat or aggression from the United States, the Zionist regime, or their allies,” the statement declared.

It noted that the world now witnesses Iran standing firm in the pursuit of its independence-seeking goals in defiance of the “criminal Zionist-American gang.”

“Iran enjoys significant international support in condemning the savage and ruthless aggressions of the US and the Zionist regime, proving that no criminal act or threat can break the iron will of Iran and its people,” it said, referring to the 12-day aggression.

“The Iranian nation, in its quest for independence and freedom, will never yield to the pressures and threats of its enemies,” the statement read.

It added the Iranian nation succeeded in forcing a ceasefire on the US and Israel during the war.

“With strength and courage, Iran emerged victorious and proud from this historic battle. This victory not only boosted national morale and dignity but also opened a new path for confronting future threats,” the statement said.

“Today, thanks to the pure blood of our martyrs, Iran stands as an undeniable global power, ready to turn any threat into an opportunity to bring about the destined downfall of its enemies.”

The statement also praised the performance of Iran’s Armed Forces during the 12-day sacred defense against American and Zionist aggression, highlighting the successful execution of operations True Promise III and Herald of Victory.

“These operations forced a ceasefire on the Zionist regime and the United States, despite mounting global threats and pressures. This demonstrates Iran’s defensive and offensive capabilities, achievements made possible only through strength and wise, strategic measures,” the statement added.