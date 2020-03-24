Iran’s Foreign Ministry Hits Back at Ortagus for ‘Wuhan Virus’ Comments

In a post on its Twitter account on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran rejected the baseless comments from Ortagus who has described as part of the “conspiracy theories” the remarks made by Leader of Iran’s Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei about Washington’s possible role in creating COVID-19.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has called on the US State Department spokesperson to refer to an article published by the Global Research.

“If the accusations made by the world against the US government over the coronavirus are ‘conspiracy theories invented by Iran’, then you don’t need to go anywhere far; just answer part of the questions published in the ‘Global Research’,” said the tweet.

It came after Ortagus refuted Ayatollah Khamenei’s remarks about the US’ role in the creation of COVID-19 which she referred to as the “Wuhan Virus”.

The American spokeswoman has said that the “conspiracy theories about the Wuhan Virus” by the Leader of Iran’s Revolution are harmful, irresponsible, and 100 percent false.

On March 23 in a speech broadcast live to the Iranian nation, Ayatollah Khamenei turned down the US’ offer of help in dealing with the coronavirus epidemic in Iran, saying such disease may have been created by the US as part of its hostile plots against Iranians.

The Leader also emphasized that Iran could not trust the US because it could be giving medicines that spread the virus or cause it to remain in Iran.

Meanwhile, the Global Research has published an op-ed article on March 21, dismissing the groundless claims from some major US media and politicians that the novel coronavirus originates in China.

The article has asked ten questions for the United States about the virus’ origin.