Iran’s FM warns of Tehran’s tough response to fresh assault

In a post on his X account on Monday night, Araqchi responded to the recent comments made by US President Donald Trump who has claimed that he will order fresh American attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities if Tehran tries to restart enrichment activities.

“Iran, a nation with a rich culture originating from 7,000 years of civilization, will never respond to the language of threat and intimidation. Iranians have never bowed down before any foreigners and respond only to respect,” Araqchi said.

“Iran knows exactly what happened during the recent American-Israeli aggression, both to us and our adversaries—including the extent of blows that are still being censored. If aggression is repeated, we will not hesitate to react in a more decisive manner and in a way that will be IMPOSSIBLE to cover up,” the foreign minister stated.

“More than a million Iranians need medical radioisotopes produced by the Tehran Research Reactor, an American-supplied facility fuelled by 20%-enriched uranium. Iran also needs enrichment to fuel our nascent nuclear power reactors,” he said.

“No one in their right mind would abandon the fruits of tremendous investment in homegrown and peaceful technology which is saving lives—and simply because bulling foreigners demand it,” Araqchi added.

“The recent unlawful bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities has proven what we have always stated: there is no ‘military solution’. If there are concerns about the possible diversion of our nuclear program into non-peaceful purposes, the ‘military option’ proved incapable—but a negotiated solution may work,” the top diplomat said.

“All should know that we Iranians have NOT BOUGHT our PEACEFUL nuclear program; we have BUILT IT WITH BLOOD, SWEAT, AND TEARS. The technology and know-how that our FORMIDABLE human resources have developed CANNOT be destroyed by bombings. Yes, our enrichment facilities are severely damaged, but our DETERMINATION IS NOT,” Araqchi underlined.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III that inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 brought the fighting to a halt.