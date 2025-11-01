Iran’s FM warns Israel of “heavy, irreparable” defeat in any new war

In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, Araghchi said Iran has taken lessons from recent hostilities.

He added, “We are more prepared at all levels, and Israel will experience another defeat in any future war”.

The top Iranian diplomat went on to say that the Islamic Republic learned a great deal from the recent war and tested its missiles in real battlefield conditions.

Araghchi further said the Zionist regime attempted to widen the conflict by striking Iranian energy installations, noting Tehran successfully managed the confrontation and prevented its spillover across the region.

He also said that Israel would not have dared to attack Iran without a US green light and described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “war criminal”.

The foreign minister maintained that Zionist regime is the region’s true adversary.

On diplomacy, Araghchi said Iran is “ready to negotiate” to allay concerns about its nuclear program and stressed its peaceful nature, while criticizing Washington for imposing “unacceptable, coercive” conditions.

He however stated that Iran will not negotiate over its missile program.

“We will not negotiate about our missile program…no sensible person would accept disarmament”.

Araghchi also underlined that what was not taken by war will not be surrendered by politics. He added Iran prefers indirect talks with the US and confirmed that nuclear material remains under rubble at bombed facilities and has not been moved elsewhere.