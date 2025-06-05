Iran’s FM says US proposal under review, nuclear rights non-negotiable

Speaking to Lebanon’s Al-Manar TV, Araghchi stressed that Iran’s red lines are clear and that the country will not compromise on its sovereign right to peaceful nuclear energy.

He emphasized that details of any negotiations with the US will remain confidential and will only be communicated through official channels.

On Iran’s nuclear program, Araghchi reaffirmed that uranium enrichment remains one of the country’s most significant scientific achievements.

He said the program is vital for medical and industrial needs, with domestically produced radioisotopes treating over a million patients annually.

“We will not retreat from this path,” he added.

Touching on a possible US military strike in case the talks fail, Araghchi highlighted the high level of protection at Iran’s nuclear facilities, noting that materials have been dispersed to make any decisive strike extremely difficult.

Tehran and Washington have held five rounds of nuclear negotiations, mediated by Oman, with both sides having stood their grounds so far on the issue.