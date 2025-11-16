Iran’s FM says requests for new talks have begun after military aggression

Speaking at an international conference titled “International Law Under Aggression, Invasion and Defense” in Tehran, Araghchi argued that the joint US-Israeli strikes in June failed to achieve their objectives and ultimately reinforced the necessity of diplomatic engagement.

Araghchi said the first missiles launched by the US and Israel “hit the Iran-US negotiating table,” but the conflict demonstrated that the Iranian nuclear issue has no military solution.

He added that while some facilities were damaged, Iran’s technological capabilities and national resolve remained intact.

The minister stressed that negotiations can only proceed on the basis of mutual respect and realistic expectations, warning that no party can secure through talks what it failed to achieve through force.

He reiterated that Tehran has never abandoned diplomacy, blaming Washington for undermining the 2015 JCPOA nuclear agreement.

Araghchi said “Iran emerged from the 12-day conflict militarily stronger and more unified,” and that any future engagement with Tehran must be conducted through “the language of respect and dignity.”