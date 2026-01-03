Iran’s envoy warns UN about Trump’s ‘consistent pattern of unlawful conduct’

In a letter addressed to the UN secretary-general and members of the Security Council on Friday, Amir-Saeid Iravani, Iran’s permanent ambassador to the world body, said the US president’s statement made earlier the same day constituted “yet another clear instance of intervention in the internal affairs of a Member State of the United Nations, in violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.”

According to the letter, Trump had openly threatened the Islamic Republic with the use of force, declaring that the United States was “locked and loaded and ready to go,” remarks amounting to incitement of violence, unrest, and terrorist acts inside the country.

The envoy stressed that the statement was not an isolated incident, noting that only days earlier the US president had threatened Iran with renewed military attacks, including against the country’s peaceful nuclear facilities and defensive capabilities.

“These repeated and deliberate statements demonstrate a consistent pattern of unlawful conduct by the United States and constitute a clear, explicit, and unlawful threat of the use of force against a sovereign State, as well as interference in its internal affairs,” the letter read.

It added that such threats were strictly prohibited under the international law regardless of political or rhetorical framing.

The ambassador cautioned that any attempt to incite or legitimize internal unrest as a pretext for external pressure or military intervention would constitute a grave violation of the Islamic Republic’s sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity, citing Articles 2(1), 2(4), and 2(7) of the UN Charter as well as General Assembly resolution 2625 of 1970.

The letter also argued that encouragement or facilitation of subversive or violent activities within another state amounted to an internationally wrongful act that directly engaged the responsibility of the intervening state.

Iravani rejected the US’s claims of “supporting the Iranian people,” saying such assertions came from a country with a long and well-documented record of military interventions, regime-change operations, and unlawful uses of force worldwide.

He listed Washington’s involvement in the 1953 coup against the government of then–prime minister Mohammad Mossadegh, US support for former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s regime during the eight-year imposed war against Iran, the downing of Iran Air Flight 655 in 1988, the assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani, complicity with the Israeli regime in assassinations, sabotage, and attacks against Iranian targets during Tel Aviv’s illegal war against the Islamic Republic in June, and decades of unilateral sanctions.

Against this backdrop, the envoy called on the UN secretary-general and the Security Council to “unequivocally and strongly condemn” Trump’s remarks, demand that the United States cease all threats or uses of force, and urge Washington to comply with its obligations under the UN Charter.

He reiterated that the Islamic Republic “unequivocally rejects and strongly condemns” the statements and reaffirmed the country’s inherent right to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security.

The official finally warned that the United States would bear full responsibility for any consequences arising from its unlawful threats.