Iran’s envoy urges urgent UN action over Trump’s ‘alarming’ nuclear testing remarks

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Security Council President Michael Imran Kanu, Iran’s Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani detailed recent public statements by the US President regarding testing nuclear weapons.

“Upon instructions from my government, I am writing to draw your attention and that of the members of the Security Council to extremely alarming statements by the president of the United States of America, which pose a serious threat to international peace and security and represent a flagrant violation of the United States’ obligations under international law,” the letter said.

Iravani noted that on October 29, 2025, the US President publicly stated on social media that he had directed the Department of War to “start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis” with other nuclear powers, declaring that “the process will begin immediately.”

The ambassador added that in a later interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes on October 31, 2025, the US president claimed the country’s nuclear arsenal was sufficient “to destroy the world 150 times over.”

“These reckless statements and nuclear rhetoric, made by the head of a nuclear-weapon state, constitute an explicit threat to use nuclear weapons and a clear declaration of intent to resume nuclear testing,” he continued.

The letter underlined that such rhetoric represents a “flagrant violation” of US obligations under Article VI of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and undermines the spirit of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).

Iravani also denounced the US for a campaign of “falsehoods and disinformation” aimed at misrepresenting Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

The letter further referenced a US “act of aggression” on June 24, 2025—an aerial bombardment of Iranian nuclear facilities—as a breach of international law and the UN Charter.

The letter requested that the secretary-general invoke Article 99 of the UN Charter to bring the matter before the Security Council and assess its implications “for the global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime.”

It also urged the international body to act in fulfillment of its mandate to maintain “international peace and security.”

On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a warning in response to Washington’s announcement to resume nuclear weapons testing, calling it a regressive and irresponsible move.

“Make no mistake: The US is the World’s Most Dangerous Proliferation Risk,” Araghchi stated, arguing that the resumption of nuclear tests poses a serious threat to international peace and security.

The top diplomat also condemned the US for its longstanding criticism of Iran’s peaceful nuclear program while simultaneously resuming its own atomic weapons tests, actions he claims violate international law.