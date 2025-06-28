Iran’s envoy protests to UN over US, Israeli threat to assassinate Ayatollah Khamenei

In a letter addressed to the UN Secretary-General, Security Council, and General Assembly President on Friday, Amir Saeid Iravani called upon the international organization to take necessary measures to hold those responsible for such internationally unlawful actions accountable.

These officials have “openly and repeatedly threatened the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran with assassinations,” read the letter.

According to the letter, the Israeli minister of military affairs, Israel Katz, threatened Ayatollah Khamenei during an interview with Israeli media on June 26, revealing the regime’s assassination plots.

“The US and the Zionist regime of Israel have openly threatened to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader. This criminal act constitutes a manifest instance of State terrorism; and, the very gravity of such a threat must not be permitted to be diminished or normalized in any manner whatsoever,” Iravani said.

This “criminal and provocative rhetoric” was made in complete coordination with equally provocative statements by the US President Donald Trump, first on June 18 and again on Friday.

In these remarks, Trump described Iran’s Leader as an “easy target”, saying “we are not going to take him out— at least not for now”, while claiming to have prevented either the Israeli regime or US armed forces from ending his life, the letter added.

“Iran, while reserving its inherent right to exercise self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, calls upon the Secretary-General and the Security Council to condemn in the strongest possible terms these assassination threats, which constitute a blatant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, and to deem such statements illegal, irresponsible, and terrorist in nature,” it said.

“Such reckless and deliberate threats by senior officials constitute a serious violation of the Charter of the United Nations, particularly Article 2 (4), which unequivocally prohibits both the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State.”

“Such threats set a dangerous precedent by seeking to normalize assassination as a tool of foreign policy, in blatant contempt for the international legal order. The international community must not remain silent in the face of such clear and escalating violations of international law,” it added.

Israel carried out multiple acts of aggression on Iranian territory, targeting high-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians. On Sunday, the US bombed the Natanz, Fordow, and Esfahan nuclear sites in violation of the United Nations Charter, international law and the NPT.

The Iranian Mission brought this flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter to the attention of the Secretary-General, the President of the Security Council, and the President of the General Assembly, urging them to fulfill their legal obligation in confronting such incendiary and criminal statements.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi advised Trump to show respect toward Ayatollah Khamenei, if he genuinely seeks a deal with Iran.

“If President Trump is genuine about wanting a deal, he should put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards Iran’s Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei,” the top diplomat wrote in a social media post.