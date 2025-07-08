Iran’s deputy FM: strategic proposals raised in talks with U.S.; EU facing final chance

Khatibzadeh stressed that Iran is not a minor actor. “We are a nation of 90 million with a civilizational depth that cannot be compared to a militarized apartheid entity like Israel,” he said.

Rejecting claims that Iran’s response to recent attacks was weak, he said Iran’s decision to strike a U.S. base in Qatar — not via proxy, but directly — sent a calculated message of deterrence. “We know how to end aggression and are prepared for unpredictable responses if national security is threatened,” he added.

Khatibzadeh also warned that Europe now stands culturally and morally “exposed” and risks irrelevance in Iran diplomacy. “Europe may play its final strategic card. If mishandled, it will lose all leverage on Iran permanently,” he warned.

He reiterated that Iran remains committed to peaceful nuclear activities and is operating with full transparency under IAEA safeguards.