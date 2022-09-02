NIOC: Iran’s daily oil production capacity to top 4 million barrels in months

Mohsen Khojasteh Mehr told IRNA that Iran’s oil production capacity reached the pre-sanctions level under the administration of President Ehrahim Raisi.

“Currently, the crude production capacity stands at 3,838,000 barrels per day,” said the official, adding that 200,000 more barrels will be added to that figure, thanks to the measures taken so far, by March 20, 2023, when the current Persian calendar year ends.

He added that considering the increase in oil production capacity, it is possible for Iran to increase exports in accordance with the needs of the international markets.

The rise in oil production comes despite the tough sanctions that was restored on Iran by the US in 2018 with the primary goal of bringing the Islamic Republic’s oil exports and relevant revenues to “zero.”