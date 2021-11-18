Iran’s Covid deaths hit lowest level since 5th wave

Covid deaths in Iran have hit their lowest level since the fifth wave of the pandemic in the country with 103 people killed from Wednesday to Thursday from the disease.

Health Ministry figures show so far, 128,634 people have died of the disease since the start of the Pandemic.

Meanwhile, 5,882 new cases of Covid-19 were detected countrywide over the past day, pushing the total caseload to 6,063,775.

Iranian healthcare workers have administered over 100 million doses of Covid vaccine to people in the country. So far, 56,282,022 people have received the first dose of Covid and 43,783,020 have been fully inoculated. Meanwhile, 683,188 people have received the booster shot, that is, the third dose of Covid vaccine.

Now all vaccination places are giving the third dose to citizens over 60. The vaccination campaign is credited for the downward trend in Covid deaths, infections and hospitalizations over the past months.

Iran’s Health Minister Bahram Einollahi on Thursday said a sixth wave of the disease still poses a threat to the country. He said Europe, Russia and some countries in other parts of the world are grappling with a new wave, so Iranians must keep cautious to avert that.

The number of red, orange, yellow and blue cities has not changed since Tuesday. 26 cities in Iran are marked red, which means the risk of Covid is very high there while 87 cities are orange, 222 yellow and 113 blue. Blue cities face the least level of risk from Covid.