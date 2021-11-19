Iran’s Covid deaths hit lowest in months

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Covid deaths in Iran have hit their lowest level since the fifth wave of the pandemic in the country.
Health Ministry announced on Friday 100 people died of the disease over the past 24 hours. The death toll on Thursday was 103.

The latest fatalities push to 128,734 the number of people killed by Covid since the start of the pandemic in early 2020. Meanwhile, 5,784 new cases of Covid-19 were detected countrywide over the past day, pushing the total caseload to 6,069,559.

Iranian healthcare workers have administered over 101 million doses of Covid vaccine to people in the country. Iran’s Health Minister Bahram Einollahi says 100 million doses of Covid vaccine have been given during 100 days of the new Iranian government. He however warned earlier that a sixth wave of the disease still poses a threat to the country.

Despite the downward trend in Covid deaths and increased infections, the number of red, orange, yellow and blue cities has not changed since Tuesday. 26 cities in Iran are marked red, which means the risk of Covid is very high there while 87 cities are orange, 222 yellow and 113 blue. Blue cities face the least level of risk from Covid.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here