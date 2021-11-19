Iran’s Covid deaths hit lowest in months

Covid deaths in Iran have hit their lowest level since the fifth wave of the pandemic in the country.

Health Ministry announced on Friday 100 people died of the disease over the past 24 hours. The death toll on Thursday was 103.

The latest fatalities push to 128,734 the number of people killed by Covid since the start of the pandemic in early 2020. Meanwhile, 5,784 new cases of Covid-19 were detected countrywide over the past day, pushing the total caseload to 6,069,559.

Iranian healthcare workers have administered over 101 million doses of Covid vaccine to people in the country. Iran’s Health Minister Bahram Einollahi says 100 million doses of Covid vaccine have been given during 100 days of the new Iranian government. He however warned earlier that a sixth wave of the disease still poses a threat to the country.

Despite the downward trend in Covid deaths and increased infections, the number of red, orange, yellow and blue cities has not changed since Tuesday. 26 cities in Iran are marked red, which means the risk of Covid is very high there while 87 cities are orange, 222 yellow and 113 blue. Blue cities face the least level of risk from Covid.