Friday, January 28, 2022
type here...
SocietyHealthcareIFP ExclusiveSelected

Iran’s COVID-19 map gets 7 ‘red’ spots as Omicron rages on

By IFP Editorial Staff
Over 300,000 Iranians Infected by Coronavirus: Ministry
Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

More Articles

Iran’s color-coded COVID-19 map has been dotted with seven ‘red’ spots as the country is witnessing an alarming rise in coronavirus infections fueled by the spread of the new Omicron variant.

According to the latest updates, seven cities located in the Iranian provinces of Isfahan, South Khorasan, Qom and Yazd were once again classified as “red”.

The situation in the capital, Tehran, and 42 other cities were also updated to “orange.”

The map also shows 217 “yellow” cities and 181 “blue” ones, with the number of “orange” and “red” classifications expected to sharply rise in the weeks to come.

Official data released on Friday by the country’s Health Ministry showed coronavirus-related complications have taken the lives of another 23 people in Iran over the past 24 hours taking the overall death toll in Iran to 132,356.

According to the data 16,757 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Iran over the past 24 hours. Some 994 cases had to be hospitalized for professional medical care.

Meanwhile, 130,711,386 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Iran so far. Over 298,590 doses were injected in the past 24 hours.

The Omicron-fueled surge has prompted officials to sound the alarm over a sixth wave of infections and call on the public to better abide by the health protocols and get inoculated.

At the same time, the country has stepped up its mass vaccination campaign using both domestically-developed shots and imported ones to increase protection against the virus.

Previous articleIraqi sources say Baghdad airport hit by rockets
Next articleIranian, Azeri FMs praise growing cooperation

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks