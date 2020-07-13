Iran’s COVID-19 Fatalities Hit 13,000: Health Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 203 patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 13,032.

In her press briefing on Monday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 2,349 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 259,652.

The spokeswoman said 222,539 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19, but 3,375 are still in severe conditions of the disease.

She further stressed that so far 1,997,967 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

According to Lari, Khuzestan, West Azarbaijan, Khorasan Razavi, and Mazandaran provinces are considered as “red zones”.

Tehran, Fars, Kerman, Alborz, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Golestan, Bushehr, Hormozgan, and East Azarbaijan provinces are also in dangerous conditions, she added.