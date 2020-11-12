Iran’s COVID-19 Fatalities Exceed 40,000: Ministry

Iran has confirmed 457 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus, increasing the overall death toll to 40,121.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari reported 11,517 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 726,585.

So far, she added, 541,566 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,614 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 5,384,988 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, Kurdistan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” and “yellow” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Fars, and Sistan-and-Baluchestan provinces, she added.