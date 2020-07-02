Iran’s COVID-19 Fatalities Exceed 11,000: Spokeswoman

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 148 patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 11,106.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 2,652 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 232,863.

According to the spokeswoman, 194,098 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19, but 3,097 are still in severe conditions of the disease.

She said so far 1,719,451 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

Lari said unfortunately the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the country is increasing.