Iran’s COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 8,350: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman says 70 patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall fatalities to 8,351.

Speaking in his Monday press briefing, Kianoush Jahanpour confirmed 2,043 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 173,832.

He said 136,360 patients have so far recovered from the disease, and been discharged from hospitals across the country.

2,619 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, he added.

So far, Jahanpour noted, 1,040,289 COVID-19 tests have been taken in Iran.