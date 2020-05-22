Iran’s COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 7,300: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman says 51 patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall fatalities to 7,300.

In his Friday press briefing, Kianoush Jahanpour said 14 Iranian provinces recorded zero fatalities since Thursday noon, and six provinces recorded only one death in the one-day period.

The spokesman also confirmed 2,311 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 131,652.

He said 102,276 patients have so far recovered from the disease, and been discharged from hospitals across the country.

2,659 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, he added.

So far, Jahanpour noted, 763,913 COVID-19 tests have been taken in Iran.