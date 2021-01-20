Iran’s COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 57,000: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry has confirmed 84 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 57,057.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, the Ministry’s spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari reported 6,182 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 1,348,316.

So far, Lari added, 1,137,812 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,214 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 8,688,732 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 10 cities are in the “red” zone, 23 cities in the “orange” zone, 163 in the “yellow” zone, and 252 in the “blue” zone in terms of coronavirus outbreak.