Iran’s COVID-19 Cases Hit 1.7 Million: Health Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 8,313 new cases of COVID-19 infection in 24 hours, increasing the total number of cases to 1,706,559.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 81 patients since Monday noon, raising the overall death toll to 60,867.

So far, Lari added, 1,456,759 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,811 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 11,402,162 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.