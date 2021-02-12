Iran’s COVID-19 Cases Hit 1.5 Million: Health Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 7,298 new cases of COVID-19 infection in 24 hours, increasing the total number of cases to 1,503,753.

In a press briefing on Friday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 58 patients since Thursday noon, raising the overall death toll to 58,809.

So far, Lari added, 1,285,014 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,729 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 9,938,625 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.