Iran’s COVID-19 Cases Exceed 443,000: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 443,086 patients have contracted the novel coronavirus so far, including 3,204 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

In a press briefing on Saturday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 172 patients since Friday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 25,394.

So far, she added, 372,051 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,041 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 3,905,352 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Fars provinces, she added.