Iran’s COVID-19 Cases Exceed 255,000: Health Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 2,397 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, increasing the total number of cases to 255,117.

In a press briefing on Saturday, Sima-Sadat Lari said 188 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 12,635.

The spokeswoman said 217,666 patients have so far recovered from the disease, and been discharged from hospital.

3,338 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, she added.

According to Lari, 1,947,114 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

East Azarbaijan, Khuzestan, Hormozgan, Khorasan Razavi, and North Khorasan provinces are considered as “red zones”, she added.

Tehran, Isfahan, Mazandaran, Golestan, Alborz, Ilam, Lorestan, South Khorasan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Zanjan provinces are also in dangerous conditions, Lari noted.