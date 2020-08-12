Iran’s Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 19,000

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 188 more patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 18,988.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 2,510 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 333,699.

The spokeswoman said 290,244 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19, but 3,940 are still in critical conditions of the disease.

Lari added that so far 2,763,225 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Mazandaran, Fars, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Alborz, Semnan, Lorestan, Golestan, Kerman, Hormozgan, and Ilam provinces.

The “orange” zones also include West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Hormozgan, Zanjan, Hamadan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Lorestan, Ilam, Fars, Qazvin, and Qom provinces, according to the spokeswoman.