Iran’s Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 18,000

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 156 more patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 18,132.

In a press briefing on Friday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 2,450 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 322,567.

The spokeswoman said 279,724 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19 or been discharged from hospital, but 4,136 are still in critical conditions of the disease.

Lari added that so far 2,637,575 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Ardabil, Yazd, Markazi, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Alborz, Semnan, Gilan, Golestan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Lorestan, Hormozgan, Ilam, Fars, Hamadan, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, Qazvin, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Zanjan provinces, she added.