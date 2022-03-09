Wednesday, March 9, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveBusinessEconomy

Iran’s collection of oil and gas revenues increases 2.5 times

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s oil minister has said in the current Persian year, the collection of revenues from selling oil and condensate, petroleum products, petrochemical products and net exported gas increased 2.5 times while as for gas, this figure has reached 3.5 to 4 times.

Javad Oji called these successes a step toward progress in the country’s political positions, saying increasing revenue collection has increased the bargaining chip of Iran’s negotiators in Vienna.

The oil minister said it’s likely that Iran and the P4+1 group reach a deal in the Vienna talks. Oji added that this issue can lead to openings for the country, but given the international situation, it is unclear how long the openings will last.

He said international openings should not replace domestic opportunities, adding: “There have been good domestic possibilities during these years, and these opportunities should not be sacrificed to international openings.”

Oji announced the Oil Ministry is to facilitate the implementation of refining and petro-refining projects in the near future.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 14

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks