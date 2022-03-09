Iran’s collection of oil and gas revenues increases 2.5 times

Javad Oji called these successes a step toward progress in the country’s political positions, saying increasing revenue collection has increased the bargaining chip of Iran’s negotiators in Vienna.

The oil minister said it’s likely that Iran and the P4+1 group reach a deal in the Vienna talks. Oji added that this issue can lead to openings for the country, but given the international situation, it is unclear how long the openings will last.

He said international openings should not replace domestic opportunities, adding: “There have been good domestic possibilities during these years, and these opportunities should not be sacrificed to international openings.”

Oji announced the Oil Ministry is to facilitate the implementation of refining and petro-refining projects in the near future.”