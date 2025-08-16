Saturday, August 16, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Iran’s armed forces warn the US and Israel against schemes and hostility

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Armed Forces

The General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces has issued a stern warning to the US and the Zionist regime against any aggression against the Islamic Republic.

In a statement, the General Staff  said any miscalculation or hostile act against “powerful and invincible” Iran will not be tolerated.

The statement called on Washington and Tel Aviv to abandon their plots and malice against Iran.

It referred to the proud history of the Islamic Revolution, saying the Iranian people, guided by their wise and courageous leader, have consistently proven they will not give in to threats or coercion.

The statement underlined that the global arrogance has learned little from its failures over the past 46 years and that in coordination with the “fake, and child-killing” Zionist regime, it attempted yet another act of aggression against Iran.

The General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces however said experts and politicians alike admit that this plot ended in humiliation, failure, and disgrace for its perpetrators.

Unlike the restraint shown during the 12-day imposed war, any repeated provocation will be met with far stronger, unprecedented, and crushing responses, the General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces cautioned.

It added that Iran’s message is clear: threats will be met with decisive action, and those who dare challenge the nation’s sovereignty will face the full might of Iran’s defense forces.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks