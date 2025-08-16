Iran’s armed forces warn the US and Israel against schemes and hostility

In a statement, the General Staff said any miscalculation or hostile act against “powerful and invincible” Iran will not be tolerated.

The statement called on Washington and Tel Aviv to abandon their plots and malice against Iran.

It referred to the proud history of the Islamic Revolution, saying the Iranian people, guided by their wise and courageous leader, have consistently proven they will not give in to threats or coercion.

The statement underlined that the global arrogance has learned little from its failures over the past 46 years and that in coordination with the “fake, and child-killing” Zionist regime, it attempted yet another act of aggression against Iran.

The General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces however said experts and politicians alike admit that this plot ended in humiliation, failure, and disgrace for its perpetrators.

Unlike the restraint shown during the 12-day imposed war, any repeated provocation will be met with far stronger, unprecedented, and crushing responses, the General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces cautioned.

It added that Iran’s message is clear: threats will be met with decisive action, and those who dare challenge the nation’s sovereignty will face the full might of Iran’s defense forces.