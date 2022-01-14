Iran’s annual non-oil exports expected to touch $46b

Given the growing trend of exports, the country’s revenues from the shipping of non-oil products could reach $46 billion, said the IRICA deputy chief for technical affairs.

The country’s average value of monthly non-oil exports in the first half of the Iranian calendar year (starting March 21, 2021) equaled to $3.5 billion, Foroud Asgari added.

The revenues have witnessed a considerable increase since late August, rising to $5 billion and bringing the total earning to $36 billion up to now, said the official, noting the rise in non-oil exports was behind it.

Elaborating on the reasons behind the increase in non-oil exports, he said the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) official in charge of currency returns was moved to the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade and thanks to the ministry’s import and export policies, the volume soared and motivated the exporters.