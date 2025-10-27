Iran’s Alireza Faghani nominated for World’s Best Football Referee Award

The federation announced the list of 25 nominees as it prepares to name the year’s top performers in various football categories.

Faghani, who currently officiates in Australia, was earlier named Asia’s Best Referee for 2025.

His inclusion on the global shortlist places him among elite referees from Europe, South America, and other regions, including Michael Oliver (England), Clément Turpin (France), Szymon Marciniak (Poland), and César Ramos (Mexico).

Known for his calm authority and consistent performances on the pitch, Faghani has officiated in several major international tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup.

His continued recognition by IFFHS underscores his reputation as one of the most respected referees in world football.

The winner of the World’s Best Referee award will be announced by IFFHS at the end of 2025.