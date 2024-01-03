Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Iranians mark National Mother’s Day

By IFP Editorial Staff

January 3 marks National Mother’s Day in Iran. Mother’s Day in Iran falls on the birthday anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra, the daughter of the holy Prophet Mohammad, peace be upon him.

It is a joyous occasion as one can see a lot of hustle and bustle on the streets and at shopping centers nationwide which are packed with people buying gifts and flowers for their mothers.

Children still living with their parents go home with their presents as a sign of appreciation for years of dedication and care by their mothers.

And those who are married or live independently go visit their mothers to congratulate them on the one single day named after the most caring, beloved and dedicated human who has ever lived on earth, “The Mother.”

Meanwhile, those who have lost their mothers visit their tombs bringing along flowers or flower pots, offering prayers to their souls.

Needless to say, the mother is the most dedicated and compassionate human being who rekindle the lives of their children with self-sacrifice and kindness.

