Iranians hold nationwide rallies to mark Day of Fight Against Global Arrogance, National Student Day

The annual observance coincides with the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the US Embassy in Tehran, an event that came to symbolize Iran’s resistance to American influence following the Islamic Revolution.

In Tehran, participants gathered at Palestine Square before marching toward the former US Embassy — now known as the “Den of Espionage.”

Demonstrators chanted anti-US slogans and carried banners criticizing Washington’s foreign policies and expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Organizers said the message reflects enduring resentment over decades of political and economic confrontation between the two countries.

Cultural and educational displays were set up along the march route by student and community groups to depict “the true meaning of arrogance” in international politics.

On November 4, 1979, Iranian students stormed the US Embassy in Tehran, slamming the American diplomats for plotting to undermine the nascent Islamic Republic. Documents later released by the students revealed that the mission had been used to coordinate espionage and efforts to restore US influence in Iran.