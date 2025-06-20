Iranians hold nationwide anti-Israeli rallies, voice support for armed forces

Tehran worshippers, standing in united rows, chanted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel”, condemned the recent crimes of the Zionist regime—particularly the aerial attacks on various regions in Iran that led to the martyrdom of a number of defenseless civilians in urban and residential areas—and emphasized unity, solidarity, and resistance in the face of enemies.

The demonstrators, holding Iranian flags and placards reading slogans such as “Defense is our legitimate right,” also chanted slogans in support of Iran’s armed forces for their decisive response to the Zionist regime’s attacks, and called for the continuation of these retaliatory strikes with full strength and determination.

They asserted that now is the best time to destroy the criminal, child-killing Zionist regime.

Tehran demonstrators marched from the University of Tehran to Enghelab Square, carrying placards with messages such as “No to Negotiation,” “My Life for the Leader,” and “Labbaik Ya Khamenei,” while chanting passionate slogans.

They also burned the flag of the Zionist regime.

Similar demonstrations were held in other cities across Iran.

This came despite claims by American and Zionist media, which had predicted that following Israeli attacks on Iranian cities, people would not attend Friday prayers due to security concerns.