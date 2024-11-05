Iranians in Europe protest against EU sanctions on Iran Air

According to a report published on the Change.org website, the petition states, “We, the Iranian nationals residing in Europe, regret the decision of the European Union and the UK government to sanction Iran Air.”

The signatories complained, “Every year, hundreds of thousands of Iranian travelers in Europe use this airline to visit their families and friends in Tehran, and the recent actions of the European governments have disrupted their travel plans.”

The European countries have sanctioned Iranian arlines alleging that Iran has supplied Russia with missiles to be used against Ukraine.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has called on the European Union to reverse its decision and “end this farce”, describing the move as unethical and a clear mistake based on unfounded allegations.