Iranian young Taekwondo athlete snatch gold medal at 2024 Olympic

Iran's Taekwondo athlete Arian Salimi claimed a gold medal in the 2024 Olympic Games Saturday evening.

Salimi defeated Caden Cunningham of Britain 2-1 in the final match of the Men’s +80kg.

Salimi, 20, had defeated Uzbekistan’s Nikita Rafalovich, Mexican Carlos Sansores and Ivan Šapina of Croatia on his way to the final.

Cuban Rafael Alba and Cheick Sallah Cissé from Ivory Coast had won bronze medals earlier in the day.

Iranian female taekwondo athletes Nahid Kiani in the -57kg and Mobina Nematzadeh in the -49kg had won a silver and a bronze medal, respectively. Mehran Barkhordari had also won a silver medal in the men’s -80kg.

