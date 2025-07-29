Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Iranian wushu fighter bags silver at Asian Championships in China

By IFP Editorial Staff

Amir Mehdi Shirdel, a promising young wushu athlete from Iran’s Ardabil Province, secured a silver medal in the 75kg weight class at the ongoing Asian Junior Wushu Championships in China.

Shirdel showcased impressive form throughout the competition, defeating several opponents to reach the final bout.
However, in the championship match, he fell short against his rival from Macau, earning the silver medal and the title of runner-up.

The Asian Junior Wushu Championships have seen strong performances from the Iranian delegation overall. With a total haul of seven golds, two silvers, and one bronze, Iran emerged as the overall champion of the tournament, underlining its dominance in the sport across the continent.

Ardabil’s wushu program continues to produce top-tier talent, with numerous athletes from the province representing Iran on international stages in recent years.

Many have gone on to achieve significant success in Asian and world championships, as well as the Olympics.

