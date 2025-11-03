Iranian wrestling legends Yazdani, Movahed among greatest freestyle wrestlers in history

The list, which highlights 30 of the most accomplished athletes in freestyle wrestling history without ranking order, places the two Iranian champions alongside global legends such as Aleksandr Medved of the former Soviet Union and John Smith of the United States.

Abdollah Movahed, the 1968 Olympic gold medalist and multiple world champion, is celebrated as one of the pioneers who elevated Iranian wrestling to global prominence.

Known for his unmatched technique and sportsmanship, Movahed remains a member of the World Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Hassan Yazdani, often referred to as “The King,” continues Iran’s wrestling legacy in the modern era. A three-time Olympic medalist, including gold at Rio 2016, and a multiple-time world champion, Yazdani’s dynamic style and relentless determination have earned him global respect.

Other prominent names featured in the list include Buvaisar Saitiev (Russia), Bruce Baumgartner (USA), Arsen Fadzaev (USSR), Jordan Burroughs (USA), and Makharbek Khadartsev (USSR), underscoring the sport’s rich global history and Iran’s lasting contribution to it.