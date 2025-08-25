Monday, August 25, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSelectedSport

Iranian wrestling champion Reza Soukhteh Saraei dies at 76

By IFP Editorial Staff

Reza Soukhteh Saraei, a former Iranian wrestling champion and one of the few athletes in the country’s history to win medals in both freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling, has passed away at the age of 76.

According to local media, Soukhteh Saraei died Sunday night after a prolonged illness.
Born on January 31, 1950, in Darkalateh, Golestan Province, he rose to prominence as a heavyweight wrestler, representing Iran in numerous international competitions.

During his distinguished career, Soukhteh Saraei earned two silver medals at the World Wrestling Championships, in Mexico City in 1978 and Skopje in 1981.

He also secured three gold medals and one silver at the Asian Games, becoming a consistent podium finisher throughout the 1980s and early 1990s.

A close friend and rival of the late Iranian wrestling legend Alireza Soleimani, Soukhteh Saraei also served as Iran’s flag bearer during three consecutive Asian Games in 1982, 1986, and 1990.

The Iranian Wrestling Federation expressed its condolences, praising Soukhteh Saraei as a “remarkable athlete and role model” who left a lasting impact on the nation’s wrestling community.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks