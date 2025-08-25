Iranian wrestling champion Reza Soukhteh Saraei dies at 76

According to local media, Soukhteh Saraei died Sunday night after a prolonged illness.

Born on January 31, 1950, in Darkalateh, Golestan Province, he rose to prominence as a heavyweight wrestler, representing Iran in numerous international competitions.

During his distinguished career, Soukhteh Saraei earned two silver medals at the World Wrestling Championships, in Mexico City in 1978 and Skopje in 1981.

He also secured three gold medals and one silver at the Asian Games, becoming a consistent podium finisher throughout the 1980s and early 1990s.

A close friend and rival of the late Iranian wrestling legend Alireza Soleimani, Soukhteh Saraei also served as Iran’s flag bearer during three consecutive Asian Games in 1982, 1986, and 1990.

The Iranian Wrestling Federation expressed its condolences, praising Soukhteh Saraei as a “remarkable athlete and role model” who left a lasting impact on the nation’s wrestling community.