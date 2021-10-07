Iranian wrestlers receive hero’s welcome at home

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s national freestyle wrestling team returned to a hero’s welcome on Wednesday evening after its strong performance at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships in Norway.

The Iranian wrestlers were welcomed by Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Hamid Sajjadi and a group of other officials and wrestling enthusiasts at Imam Khomeini International Airport south of the capital Tehran.

Iran won three golds, three silvers and a bronze medal finishing in third place in team ranking.

1 of 14