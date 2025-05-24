Iranian women crowned Asian Alysh wrestling champions

The Iranian team showcased a dominant performance, earning a total of six medals – three gold, two silver, and one bronze – to top the podium with 130 team points. This victory marks Iran’s successful defense of its Asian title.

Gold medals were won by Roghayeh Mahmoudabadi (65kg), Mobina Mirzapour (70kg), and Sahar Ghanizadeh (75kg). Marzieh Khandan (55kg) and Fatemeh Fattahi (60kg) secured silver, while Ezzat Ghorbanisani claimed bronze in the over-75kg category.

Kazakhstan finished second with 110 points, followed by Kyrgyzstan with 105 and host nation India with 75 points.

The Alysh competition in freestyle will be held on Saturday, with Iranian athletes also scheduled to compete.

Alysh, a form of traditional belt wrestling with roots in Central Asia, has grown in popularity in recent years, and Iran has emerged as a strong contender on the Asian stage in both women’s and men’s events.