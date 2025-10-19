Iranian volleyball star still in induced coma

His medical team reported slight improvement in his level of consciousness, offering a cautious note of hope.

Kazemi was admitted to a hospital in Qatar following a serious health event.

On the previous day his Glasgow Coma Scale score was recorded as 3. This Sunday, the score has increased to between 4 and 5, prompting optimism among the treating physicians.

A specially assembled medical committee comprised of Iranian and Qatari specialists is overseeing his treatment. Additional diagnostic tests are scheduled to determine the optimal therapeutic strategy for the 29-year-old outside-hitter.

Kazemi is a key member of Iran’s men’s national volleyball team known for his powerful serve and athleticism.

No detailed information has been released about the exact cause of Kazemi’s hospitalization or the nature of the induced coma, consistent with the family’s request for privacy.