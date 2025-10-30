IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsSport

Iranian volleyball player Saber Kazemi declared brain dead; remains on life support

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Iranian Volleyball Federation’s medical commission has officially confirmed the brain death of Saber Kazemi, a former member of Iran’s national volleyball team.

Kazemi, who had been playing for Qatar’s Al Rayyan Club, was hospitalized in Doha last week after suffering a serious brain complication that left him in a coma.

Despite the confirmation of brain death, he remains connected to life-support machines under intensive care, officials said.

The exact cause of the incident has not yet been fully determined. According to initial reports, Kazemi lost consciousness after receiving an electric shock while in a swimming pool. Witnesses claimed that before collapsing, he said he had been “badly electrocuted.”

However, Dr. Jabari, a member of the medical team involved in Kazemi’s transfer to Doha, has rejected electrocution as the cause, saying further medical investigation is required.

Kazemi, known as one of Iran’s promising volleyball talents, had represented the national team in several international tournaments before joining Al Rayyan. The sports community in Iran and Qatar has expressed deep concern and sympathy for his condition.

