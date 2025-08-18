Monday, August 18, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Iranian vice president warns of fragile situation after US-Israeli aggression

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Reza Aref

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref has warned that the situation is fragile following the recent US--Israeli aggression against Iran.

“We are not even in a ceasefire; it is merely a halt in fire…we must be prepared at any moment to face confrontation”, he said.

While underlining Iran’s strategy of pursuing dialogue and negotiations, he expressed doubts over sincerity on part of the US.

“Our concern is whether they even believe in negotiations at all”.

Aref went on to say that what the US dictates, under the name of Western civilization and human rights, is that everyone must simply say ‘yes’ to whatever they demand.

He reiterated that the Western approach to human rights and civilization is essentially one-sided compliance with their dictates.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks