Iranian vice president warns of fragile situation after US-Israeli aggression

“We are not even in a ceasefire; it is merely a halt in fire…we must be prepared at any moment to face confrontation”, he said.

While underlining Iran’s strategy of pursuing dialogue and negotiations, he expressed doubts over sincerity on part of the US.

“Our concern is whether they even believe in negotiations at all”.

Aref went on to say that what the US dictates, under the name of Western civilization and human rights, is that everyone must simply say ‘yes’ to whatever they demand.

He reiterated that the Western approach to human rights and civilization is essentially one-sided compliance with their dictates.