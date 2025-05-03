Iranian teen weightlifter wins medals, breaks records at world championships

The 16-year-old athlete claimed silver in the clean and jerk with a lift of 111kg and bronze in the total category with 197kg in the 64kg weight class.

She narrowly missed another medal in the snatch, finishing fourth with 86kg.

Hosseini broke all three Iranian youth records in her weight category. She improved her own national snatch record by 4kg to 86kg, broke the clean and jerk record by 10kg to 111kg, and set a new total record of 197kg, surpassing the previous mark by 14kg.

The previous records were 82kg in snatch and 183kg total held by Hosseini herself, while the clean and jerk record of 101kg belonged to Seyedeh Ghazal Hosseini.

This achievement marks only the second time an Iranian female weightlifter has won medals at the World Youth Championships, following Yekta Jamali’s success in 2021.