The latest ITTF rankings for the 19th week of 2025 placed Faraji third globally in his age group, after he secured two bronze medals in Thailand. With a total of 6,340 ranking points, the 16-year-old has established himself as one of the sport’s most promising young talents.

Faraji also made gains in the senior category, moving up two spots to rank 170th in the world. His recent achievements mark a significant milestone for Iranian table tennis.