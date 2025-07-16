IFP ExclusiveSelectedSport

Iranian striker Taremi nominated again for AFC Best Player of World Cup qualifiers round

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mehdi Taremi

Iranian international striker Mehdi Taremi has once again been nominated among the best players of the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers, according to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Following the conclusion of the third round of qualifiers, the AFC invited fans to vote for the best player of the stage.

Taremi, 32, was named as one of 12 nominees for his standout performances that helped Iran secure qualification for the World Cup for the fourth consecutive time.

The AFC praised the Iranian striker’s consistency, stating on its website: “Mehdi Taremi once again proved why he is among the top forwards in Asia.”

Taremi, who currently plays for Inter Milan, scored five goals during the third-round matches, placing him among the top scorers of the stage. In addition to his scoring record, he also provided four assists, underlining his vital contribution to the attacking strength of Team Melli, Iran’s national soccer team.

