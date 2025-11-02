Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi takes athens by storm as Olympiacos’ new star

Since joining the Athens-based club late in the summer transfer window after parting ways with Inter Milan, Taremi has emerged as a key playmaker, both scoring goals and orchestrating attacks from the front.

In just six league appearances — only two of them as a starter — the Iranian forward has scored four goals and provided one assist, averaging a direct goal contribution every 38 minutes.

Olympiacos coach José Luis Mendilibar, who brought Taremi in as a backup for Moroccan striker Ayoub El Kaabi, now sees the Iranian as more than a substitute. Taremi’s influence has grown quickly, with his composure, vision, and leadership earning him comparisons to a conductor leading an orchestra.

At Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Taremi’s name has become a chant on the lips of Olympiacos fans, signaling his rise as both a key player and a potential successor to El Kaabi — not only on the pitch but in popularity as well.

For many in Greece, Taremi’s arrival has added new energy and international flair to Olympiacos’ attacking line, reaffirming his reputation as one of Asia’s finest footballers and marking the beginning of what could be a defining chapter in his European career.