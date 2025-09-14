IFP ExclusiveSelectedSport

Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi shines in Olympiacos debut

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi made a stunning debut for Greek club Olympiacos on Saturday  night.

In his first match wearing the club’s jersey, Taremi scored twice, helping his team to a strong performance.

After the match, he posted a video online, addressing the fans.

“We move forward step by step, we fight for you, and we try our best to make you happy”.

The post quickly gained attention from supporters and they praised his impact on the team in his very first appearance.

Taremi’s move to Olympiacos comes after leaving Inter Milan in Italy. His successful debut has already raised expectations for the rest of the season and strengthened the club’s attacking options.

