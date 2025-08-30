Iranian speaker says US, NATO, Israel aligned against Tehran

Speaking at a conference in Tehran marking “World Mosque Day,” Ghalibaf said Iran’s recent military operations, known as True Promise 1, 2, and 3, “demonstrated the country’s ability to confront advanced military systems deployed in the region.”

During US President Donald “Trump’s first term, he integrated the air defense systems of regional countries with a $4 billion plan, and today all those capabilities are arrayed against our missiles,” he said.

Ghalibaf described Israel as the “Nazism of the 21st century,” adding that Tehran’s real strength lies “in the hearts of the people,” not just in missiles or defense systems.

He urged closer coordination among government branches and greater involvement of citizens in national affairs, criticizing over-centralized management and inefficiencies in economic governance.

Warning of the possibility of future conflicts, the speaker emphasized that unity is key, adding: “If our cohesion falters, the enemy will not hesitate to strike again.”